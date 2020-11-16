UT Martin and the Martin community are still in shock over the sudden passing of Skyhawks men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart.

Stewart passed away Sunday at the age of 50. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

UTM Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the leadership of Coach Stewart.

McGuffin says a decision on coaching will be made later this week.

McGuffin asks Skyhawks fans and the Martin community to keep the Stewart family and basketball team in their thoughts and prayers.

