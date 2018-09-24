Kentucky State Police at Post 1 continue to search for a man and vehicle, involved in an attempted abduction in Mayfield on Sunday night.

Around 10:30, a call was received by State Police indicating a white male in his mid-30’s attempted to abduct a female juvenile.

The juvenile was able to fight the attacker and run away, with the man leaving in a white Kia Soul.

Post 1 reports said the individual also was described as having a black goatee.

Troopers and detectives are attempting to gather surveillance video that may have captured the incident, and are asking the public to please report anyone seen driving a white Kia Soul in a suspicious manner.

