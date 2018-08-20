Union City police are trying to identify the man who attempted a robbery at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers responded to a 911 call, after a black male entered the business and presented a bottle of shampoo and note to the clerk, indicating he had a gun and was wanting money.

Reports said the clerk thought the robbery was a joke, with the man then leaving the store on foot.

Reports said the individual was described as being very skinny, around 5’6” tall and in his late 20’s to early 30’s in age.

He was wearing a red shirt under his hooded sweatshirt, with white Nike shoes and dark pants.

Police reports said several witness saw the man, and attempts are now being made to find his identity.

Anyone with any information about the attempted robbery is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.

