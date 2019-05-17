Union City police have made an arrest for attempted murder following a shooting on East Church Street.

Thursday night, officers were called to in reference to an individual who had been shot.

On arrival, officers located the victim, Cleven Westbrook, lying on the front porch of the

residence with a gunshot to the left side of his torso.

Westbrook was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment.

An investigation led to the arrest of 18 year old Jarmarland Marsh, who witnesses said shot Mr. Westbrook during an altercation.

Marsh is charged with attempt to commit second degree murder, and is currently being held in the Obion County Jail.

At the time of the shooting, Marsh was released from jail on a charge of aggravated assault against Juvenile Judge Sammy Nailing.