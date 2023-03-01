Attempted murder charges added against Atwood man

Attempted murder charges have been added against an Atwood man who fired shots at Carroll County

Sheriff’s deputies last week.

Tuesday, TBI special agents secured additional warrants charging 50-year-old Jason Perry with four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Those charges stem from an incident last Thursday when Carroll County deputies responded to a disturbance call and Perry fired shots at them before barricading himself in a residence for six hours.

Perry remains in the Carroll County Jail. His bond is set at a total of $1 million on all eight counts.