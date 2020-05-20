The Mayfield Police Department has released information concerning an attempted murder-suicide.

Police reports said officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday afternoon, which stated a woman had been shot at a home on South 10th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Erica Price, of Mayfield, with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

Ms. Price was able to tell police that 29-year-old Hagen Mills, also of Mayfield, was inside the home and had turned the gun on himself.

Reports said Price was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, while Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed Ms. Price’s mother, and her young daughter with Mills, were being held inside the home until she returned.

When Ms. Price entered the home, she was shot by Mills, who then turned the gun on himself.

Police said Ms. Price’s mother and her daughter were not injured during the incident.