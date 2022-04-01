Attorney General Issues Scam Alert for All Kentucky Residents

Residents of Kentucky are being advised of a scam involving law enforcement impersonators.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has issued a consumer alert for all 120 counties, related to fake arrest warrants.

In the schemes, Attorney General Cameron said scammers impersonate law enforcement officials in attempts to make victims pay immediate fake fines.

Cameron said arrest warrant scams are not new, but this type of fraud is on the rise in the state.

Reports said the scammers demand payments to satisfy the fake warrants, with acceptance of gift cards or mobile payment apps.

The Attorney General’s office has reported Kentucky residents losing over $41,000 to the scams.

With scammers actually spoofing phone numbers from law enforcement departments, Attorney Cameron said residents should not make any payment for any call stating a warrant has been issued for a missed court appearance, jury duty, or any other matter.