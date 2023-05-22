Attorney Generals in Tennessee and Kentucky Join Opposition of Biological Men Competing in Women’s Sports

A coalition of six states, including Kentucky and Tennessee, have issued a letter to the Biden Administration opposing biological men competing against women in sports.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the “nonsensical policy threatens the fair playing field that Title IX created for women and girls and erases decades of progress for female athletes”.

Attorney General Cameron went on to say the fact that his office has to fight the federal government on the meaning of biological sex is baffling.

Earlier this spring, the Department of Education proposed an overreaching, unlawful regulation that allows biological males to compete in female sports.

The proposal strips states of their power and duty to protect the equality, privacy and safety of women and girls.

In multiple comment letters to the Department, Attorney General Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, have denounced the proposed regulation.

The Attorney Generals say the regulation disregards five decades of evidence, showing the benefits of applying the long-established definition of biological sex in sports.

Additionally, Attorney General Cameron signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, which is a declaration that affirms the legal basis for maintaining sex-based spaces, such as locker rooms and domestic violence shelters.