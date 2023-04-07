Attorney General’s Oppose Biden Administration Plan to Make Many Gas Stoves Illegal

Attorney General’s from twenty-two states have formed a coalition to oppose a plan against gas stoves.

The group has issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy challenging the constitutionality of a proposed regulation that would make many gas stoves illegal.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Biden Administration’s policy is overreaching and out of touch with the needs of average Americans.

In the letter, the attorneys general contend the proposed regulation is unnecessary, burdensome, and violates the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also joined the coalition opposing the gas stove proposal.