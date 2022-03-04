Attorney General’s Oppose Biden Plan to Stop Transport of Liquefied Natural Gas

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has sent a letter opposing a Biden Administration rule prohibiting liquefied natural gas from being transported by rail car in the United States.

The letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, is signed by a coalition of 25 attorneys general.

It argues the Biden proposal will have devastating effects on the economy, American energy, and national security.

Citing the need for U.S. energy independence, the coalition writes that natural gas is the primary energy source for electricity generation in the United States.

Studies indicate that presently, 41-percent of the country’s electricity is generated from natural gas.

In the Attorney General’s letter, Cameron writes that Kentucky families are already facing staggering utility bills, with President Biden compounding the problem by making it harder for natural gas to be transported to communities across the country.

Cameron said the move is the latest in a series of actions by the President, which hinders energy independence and promotes the ‘green’ priorities of only a few.

Since President Biden took office, liquefied natural gas prices have increased 61-percent.