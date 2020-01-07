Union City police reported the theft of two ATV’s from Abernathy’s Honda, Yamaha and Polaris.

Reports said employees discovered the theft of two Polaris RZR Turbo S ATV’s on Monday.

The theft occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line, where up to a $1,000 reward is being offered.

A Facebook post by Abernathy’s also says a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.