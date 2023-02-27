Atwood man charged in officer-involved shooting incident

An Atwood man is facing charges related to last week’s shooting incident with Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 50-year-old Jason Perry is charged with two counts of Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon after Thursday afternoon’s shooting incident in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood.

Around 4:00 that afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance call in which an individual, later identified as Perry, was reportedly driving recklessly on the family’s property and behaving erratically.

When deputies tried to make contact with Perry, he began shooting at them and the deputies returned fire.

Perry barricaded himself in his house and after a six-hour standoff, a Jackson SWAT team entered the home and took him into custody. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

After he was released from the hospital Sunday, Perry was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.