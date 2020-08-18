Former Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew is the new UT Martin Director of Public Safety, replacing Scott Robbins, who retired at the end of May.

Belew was sheriff for 14 years and tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he was interested in coming to UT Martin to oversee the public safety department.

Chief Belew talked about the qualities he brings to his new role.

Belew says he wants to continue to make UT Martin a great place to be, and to continue to make the campus among the safest in Tennessee.

Belew’s law-enforcement experience includes completion of professional-development opportunities with the FBI National Academy, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Cadet School.