UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is quarantine after being in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

Dr. Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

While he’s in quarantine, Dr. Carver will also miss a special night on the football field tonight.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Carver says since the point of contact with the positive COVID-19 case was several days ago, he won’t be in quarantine for the full 14 days.