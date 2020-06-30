The TSSAA announced Tuesday that due to Governor Bill Lee’s extension of the State of Emergency, high school football and girls soccer won’t begin their seasons as originally scheduled.

Gleason football coach Noah Lampkins tells Thunderbolt Radio News what that means for high school football teams.

(AUDIO)

Coach Lampkins says right now, no one’s sure what this year’s football schedule will actually look like.

(AUDIO)

Lampkins says he’s disappointed by the leadership and lack of communication by the TSSAA.

(AUDIO)

A release from the TSSAA Tuesday says due to the State of Emergency extension, the TSSAA is in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the Board of Control for their consideration.