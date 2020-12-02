Longtime U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) delivered his farewell address Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Alexander announced in December 2018 that he would not seek re-election in 2020 after serving nearly two decades in office.

Alexander was twice elected governor or Tennessee and was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and was re-elected twice.

He served twenty six years as either governor or senator, longer than any other Tennessean who has held both jobs.

In 2016, Sen. Alexander was the first-ever recipient of the James Madison Award for his work to fix No Child Left Behind. The new education law Alexander worked to pass was signed by the president in December 2015.

The James Madison Award was created by the nation’s governors to recognize members of Congress who support federalism and the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing states’ rights.

Bill Hagerty was elected in November to Alexander’s seat.

Lamar Alexander’s farewell address:

