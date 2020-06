Brianna Weidenbach, a Martin native who currently lives in Gleason, is one of 14 recruits on the new season of “Worst Cooks in America,” premiering Sunday night at 8:00 on Food Network.

Brianna joined WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” Wednesday to talk about the show and why you should watch.

(AUDIO)

Erin Sullivan, of Mayfield, is also a recruit on the show with Brianna. Thunderbolt Radio News will have her story on Friday.

(photo courtesy of Food Network)