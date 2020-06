Erin Sullivan, of Mayfield, Kentucky, is one of the new recruits on 20th season of “Worst Cooks in America” premiering Sunday night (June 21) at 8:00 on Food Network.

Chef Anne Burrell is joined this season by Alex Guarnaschelli to whip the worst cooks in America into culinary shape.

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital News Director Steve James talked with Erin about the upcoming season of the reality show and her experience on set.

(AUDIO)

(photo courtesy of Food Network)