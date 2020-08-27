Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says while the state is not giving schools a lot of input or guidelines on teaching students amidst a pandemic, he’s been networking with other local superintendents to see what’s working, or not working, for them.

Frazier says parents of students can help keep students and faculty safe by doing their part at home.

As of last Friday, schools were notified of approximately 149 students or staff members who were either isolated or quarantined.