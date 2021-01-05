Residents in Northwest Tennessee can now call a regional hotline and schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents may call 731-884-2645 and talk with regional health department employee to either get more information on the vaccine or set up a date to receive the vaccination.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News that while appointments are being scheduled, the vaccinations are limited.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum says the Volunteer State is leading the nation in vaccinations.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum says the vaccination is not available to everyone at this point. The Tennessee Department of Health is rolling out the vaccine in phases, but residents can visit the state’s website for more information.

Again, the regional number to call about vaccinations in Northwest Tennessee is 731-884-2645.