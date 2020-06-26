Three people are facing multiple charges in Henry County after deputies found a one-year-old child living in a cage during an animal abuse investigation.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew tells Thunderbolt Radio News that 42-year-old Heather Scarborough, 46-year-old T.J. Brown, and 82-year-old Charles Brown are being held in the Henry County Jail on bonds of $300,000.

Sheriff Belew says deputies along with an animal rescue group were at the property in northern Henry County as part of a large-scale animal abuse investigation when they discovered the one-year-old male child in the cage.

The child has been turned over to the Department of Children’s Services.

Nearly 700 animals were seized during the investigation.

Sheriff Belew appeared on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” and talked about the investigation.

(AUDIO)