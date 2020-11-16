UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart died Sunday afternoon at his home. He was 50. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Coach Stewart had been preparing his team for his fifth season.

As the keynote speaker at 2019’s Martin Luther King Breakfast and Celebration at UTM, Coach Stewart spoke about taking on an assistant coaching position while still working in the corporate world.

(AUDIO)

Stewart joined the Skyhawks program as the associate head coach under Heath Schroyer in 2014.

During his MLK speech last year, Coach Stewart said he almost didn’t take the position at UT Martin after an uncomfortable experience he had several years prior in Tennessee.

(AUDIO)

Stewart was a native of Akron, Ohio graduating from Mount Union with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1993 before completing his master’s degree in business administration from Chancellor University in Cleveland Ohio in 2006.

He was married and had three children.