An audit of Fulton County’s county government revealed 13 issues related to items such as payroll, bidding and inaccurate fund balances.

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit findings on Wednesday, for the fiscal year 2016.

The 13 listed findings included a lack of segregation and weakness over account functions, financial reporting, cash and financial reporting, misstatements on the county’s schedule of capital assets, and inadequate controls over disbursements, especially in the jail fund.

In the audit report, 21 disbursements for jail construction, totaling almost $3.3 million dollars, were made without proper bidding.

Harmon’s reports stated the fiscal court failed to emphasize strong internal controls over the reporting of capital assets and infrastructure, and instead relied on a single employee without sufficient supervision.

During the year, the report also showed the county reporting a bank balance of almost $1.4 million dollars, when the audit balance indicated the amount of just over $842,000, a difference of approximately $543,000.

Included in the payroll findings was a time sheet not available for one employee, two employee wages not agreeing with the approved salary schedule, and one employee’s wages not approved by the fiscal court.

The response to the audit by the Fulton County Judge Executive pointed to errors by the former County Treasurer, and the former Jailer, who was convicted in federal court of charges related to munipulating bidding processes.