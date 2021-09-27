Austin Peay Announces Departure from Ohio Valley Conference

Officials at Austin Peay University have officially announced their plans to leave the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Governors will leave the OVC to join the Atlantic Sun Conference starting June 30th of next year.

Austin Peay has been a member of the conference for 59 years, and now join Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky in relocating their athletics..

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said the conference was clearly in a time of change for intercollegiate athletics, but confident for the future membership growth.

By July of 2022, the OVC will be down to only nine members, with only six having football programs.

DeBauche said the OVC is now looking to add teams who are seeking this type of conference experience, for the betterment of their institutions.