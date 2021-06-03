Austin Peay’s Taylor Named OVC “Male Athlete of the Year”

An Austin Peay senior basketball player has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference “Male Athlete of the Year”.

Forward Terry Taylor was selected for the league honor with voting by athletics directors and communications directors.

Taylor capped off his career by earning his second straight “OVC Player of the Year” award, while also becoming one of only five players in conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.

In his final year of play, Taylor also made history as only the third player ever to be named first-team All-OVC in four-straight seasons.

He finished his career as Austin Peay’s all-time leader with 2,507 points, 967 field goals made, and 1,804 field goals attempted.

He also became the first player in program history with four straight seasons of 500 or more points.