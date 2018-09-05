An inmate escaped from the Fulton County Jail early Wednesday morning.

WPSD-TV reports Kentucky State Police are looking for 34-year-old Timothy Richardson of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Richardson is described as a white male, 5 feet 11, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He normally wears glasses, has a beard, and numerous tattoos.

Richardson was wearing blue detention clothing when he escaped.

He is a state inmate serving time for various charges, including wanton endangerment on a police officer, fleeing and evading, auto theft, and various drug charges.

Richardson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police.

