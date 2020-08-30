Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped just after midnight Sunday from the Dyer County Jail.

A third escapee was captured 30 minutes after the escape.

A release states the three overpowered a correctional officer and took his security keys to that cell, went out into the fenced yard, and climbed a razor wire fence.

Inmate Jashawn Branch was captured by deputies on Fair Street as he was trying to enter a residence. He was treated for severe cuts received while climbing the fence.

Meanwhile, Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas are still at large.

Both men have a history of assault and robbery charges and may be bleeding and have severe cuts.

Authorities say the men were not wearing jail uniforms at the time of their escape.

If you see the individuals, call 911.