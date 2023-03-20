Authorities search for missing Benton County teen

Benton County authorities are looking for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says 14-year-old Aaliyah Ann Whitehead was last seen March 13th wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

Aaliyah is 5′-1″ and 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aaliyah last Thursday.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.