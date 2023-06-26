Authorities searching for escaped Henry County inmates

Henry County authorities are searching for two escaped inmates.

Sheriff Josh Frey says 48-year-old Ronnie Sharp and 40-year-old Joshua Harris pried through the cell ceiling then opened a skylight on the roof.

It’s believed the two are responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500 four door truck with a black dump bed from a location on Highway 69 North.

Sharp is 5′-11″ and 160 pounds with a last known address of 960 Meyes Road in Hazel, Kentucky. He was in jail on numerous pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary.

Harris is 5′-9″ and 150 pounds with a last known address of 413 Routon Street in Paris. He was serving time for violation of sentence but does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary.

Both men have been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

Sheriff Frey says both inmates are considered dangerous and ask the public to not approach them if seen.

Anyone with information should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency.