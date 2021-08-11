Authorities searching for missing Henderson County girl

Authorities are searching for a missing Henderson County girl.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says 17-year-old Taylor Lowe, of Lexington, was last seen around midnight Sunday at the McDonald’s in Lexington.

Duke says Lowe also spoke to her mother around that time.

There are reports Lowe’s car was found at an abandoned church in Greenfield, but Thunderbolt Radio News has not yet confirmed that report.

Lowe is described as five-feet-three and around 100 pounds. She has dark brown or black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.