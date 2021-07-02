July 3, 2021
Authorities searching for missing runaway from Weakley County

Multiple agencies are actively searching for a missing runaway from Weakley County.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Jordan Helen Pettit left her home in Dresden June 29 and was seen the following day near the courthouse in Nashville. She was also seen July 1 in west Nashville with a red-haired female near a motel and a Waffle House.

According to a flyer provided to Thunderbolt Radio News, Jordan’s family believes she could be in extreme danger and are concerned for her safety.

Jordan Pettit is described as 5′-4″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454 or Metro-Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.

The TBI, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, McKenzie Police Department, and Gleason Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

