Authorities are searching the Pickwick Lake area for three people missing from Obion County.

According to the TWRA, two 15-year-old members of the Obion Central fishing team and the 43-year-old father of one of the students were reported missing Sunday night.

The three were at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County for a fishing tournament.

The team’s truck and trailer were found at the lake Sunday, and rescuers found the bass boat Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah.

The TWRA, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, along with an Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy are assisting with the search.