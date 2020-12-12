State and local authorities in Tennessee and Kentucky are still searching for two prisoners who escaped Friday morning from the Northwest Tennessee Correctional Complex in Lake County.

Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown, of Putnam County, and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen, of Weakley County, were confirmed missing around 8:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say that after escaping custody, the inmates reportedly committed multiple burglaries and thefts in the Ken-Tenn area and may be driving a 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with Tennessee license tag 050-WJQ

Brown is currently serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County. His sentence was set to expire in 2022, while Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County. His sentence was set to expire in 2023.

The TBI says both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should immediately contact their local law enforcement or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.