Union City police are investigating a stolen vehicle from a business on Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers were called to Huck’s Convenience Store just before 7:00 on Monday, after someone stole a customers vehicle.

32 year old Craig Estes Thompson, of Union City, told officers that he entered the store, after leaving his vehicle running with the doors unlocked.

When returning from the store, Thompson discovered the vehicle was gone.

Security video showed a white male subject getting into the car and leaving the parking lot heading East.

The stolen vehicle was described as a tan colored 2005 Nissan Altima, bearing the license plate number of TN-9B1-4V5.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.

