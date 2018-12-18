Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the death of a McCracken County inmate.

Post 1 reports said 35 year old Ronald Ledbetter, of Smithland, was found hanging in his cell by McCracken County Jail staff early last Friday morning.

Preliminary results of the autopsy conducted Monday indicated the death was suicide and no foul play is suspected.

Ledbetter was serving a sentence for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, wanton endangerment and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The report also stated that KSP Post 12 had an active investigation into Ledbetter, which includes a warrant out of Anderson County for first degree rape and sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and complicity to unlawful transaction of a controlled substance with a minor.

