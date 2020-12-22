Detectives with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Mayfield.

Troopers responded to shots being fired at a residence on Smith’s Lane, where they discovered the bodies of four people.

Autopsies were conducted Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, with the preliminary autopsy results showing the four individuals all died of gunshot wounds.

After further investigation by detectives, it is believed that 41 year old Kyle Milliken shot his wife, 35 year old Ashley Milliken, and their two juvenile sons before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.