Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Trigg County.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on 44 year old Bennie “Shawn” Biby at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Preliminary results show Biby died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Post 1 reports said Biby was shot by a Trigg County deputy, following a call to a residence on Forest Circle in Cadiz.

Shortly after responding, an altercation began between the deputy and Biby.