AutoZone, Inc. is expanding its operations in Henderson County; investing $42 million and creating 45 jobs over the next five years.

The expansion will take place at AutoZone’s current distribution center in Lexington.

Facility improvements include both building and fixture improvements as well as a parking expansion and other infrastructure upgrades.

The expansion will increase distribution network capacity.

Headquartered in Memphis, AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of aftermarket automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. It currently employs 100,000 people globally and 4,600 in Tennessee.

The Lexington distribution center currently has approximately 425 full-time employees.