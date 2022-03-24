Avian Flu Zone Restriction Lifted for Poultry Farms in Obion County

The Tennessee state veterinarian has lifted the Avian Influenza control zone restrictions for poultry farms in Obion County.

Dr. Samantha Beaty said the Avian Flu has not been detected in a domestic Tennessee poultry flock.

Last month a commercial chicken operation on the state line in Fulton County experienced an outbreak of the flu.

Upon the finding, a 6.2-mile controlled surveillance zone was established around the premises, which included a portion of Obion County.

Because of the restrictions, international trading partners implemented trade restrictions which affected the Tennessee poultry industry.

The detected strain of avian influenza is not known to be a human health risk or a food safety concern, however out of an abundance of caution, infected birds were not allowed to enter the food chain.