Avian Influenza Confirmed in Flock of Fulton County, Kentucky Chickens

A flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky has tested positive for avian influenza.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Fulton County, with another suspected case in Webster County.

Kentucky officials have quarantined the affected premises, and established a six mile surveillance zone, which dips into Obion County.

Federal and state partners are working jointly on surveillance and testing within the zone.

The disease is deadly to domesticated chickens and turkeys.

No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.