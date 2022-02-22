Avian Influenza Confirmed in Western Kentucky Snow Geese

Federal officials have notified the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, concerning avian influenza detected in waterfowl in Western Kentucky.

Recent USDA testing confirmed the highly pathogenic influenza in samples from two sick snow geese, located at the Ballard Wildlife Management Area in Ballard County.

Following the detection, along with positive tests from commercial poultry operations in Fulton and Webster County, federal and state agencies have recommended anyone involved with poultry production to review their biosecurity practices to ensure the health of their birds.

Reports said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are collaborating with USDA Wildlife Services on surveillance efforts, and will continue to monitor for illness and any die-offs involving wild birds.

The public health risk posed by avian influenza in wild birds and poultry is low, with no cases of the virus currently reported in people in the United States.