Award Winning Blues Band to Play at Discovery Park of America

An award winning blues band from Memphis will make an appearance in Union City this week.

The Ghost Town Blues Band will headline Friday night’s “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America.

The band has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, making appearances at major music festivals.

During their career in music, the Ghost Town Blues Band has picked up awards such as the Memphis Music Award for Best Blues Band, and the Independent Blues Award for Best Live Performance.

Friday’s free event will also include Jargon.

The gates at Discovery Park of America will open at 5:30.