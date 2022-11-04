Awards Presented at the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation Banquet

The Joint Economic Development Corporation held their annual banquet Thursday night at Discovery Park of America.

Approximately 300 people attended the event, which recognized achievements over the past year by businesses, industry, agriculture, healthcare and individuals.

JEDC Chairman Art Sparks, and Chamber of Commerce President George Leake, presented awards during the event, with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr being the guest speaker.

The receiving awards included:

The Union City Energy Authority – Business Partner of the Year

Obion Farmers Coop – Ag Business of the Year

Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon – You Made It Happen Award

Excel Boat Company – Industry of the Year

Dr. Rob Jordan and Dr. Dylan Bondurant – The Champion of Health Award

Lauren Jones – Young Professional of the Year

Delinda Scarbrough – Ambassador of the Year

Mandy Hinson – Chamber Board Member of the Year

The Chocolate Bunny – Small Business of the Year

Interstate 69 Motor and Marine – Business of the Year

Brooke Simmons – The President’s Award