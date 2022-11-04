Awards Presented at the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation Banquet
The Joint Economic Development Corporation held their annual banquet Thursday night at Discovery Park of America.
Approximately 300 people attended the event, which recognized achievements over the past year by businesses, industry, agriculture, healthcare and individuals.
JEDC Chairman Art Sparks, and Chamber of Commerce President George Leake, presented awards during the event, with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr being the guest speaker.
The receiving awards included:
The Union City Energy Authority – Business Partner of the Year
Obion Farmers Coop – Ag Business of the Year
Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon – You Made It Happen Award
Excel Boat Company – Industry of the Year
Dr. Rob Jordan and Dr. Dylan Bondurant – The Champion of Health Award
Lauren Jones – Young Professional of the Year
Delinda Scarbrough – Ambassador of the Year
Mandy Hinson – Chamber Board Member of the Year
The Chocolate Bunny – Small Business of the Year
Interstate 69 Motor and Marine – Business of the Year
Brooke Simmons – The President’s Award