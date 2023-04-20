Awards Presented During Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce Banquet

Community recognition was given during the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce banquet on Tuesday night.

During the awards ceremony, Sherry Pyatt was named the John Sullivan Citizen of the Year.

The Business of the Year was presented to Vaughn’s Grill, with the Industry of the Year awarded to Kayser Automotive.

The Citizen’s Bank Community Service Award went to the Ken-Tenn Shriners Club, with Educator of the Year presented to Tiffany Fields.

Also recognized during the banquet was City Manager Mike Gunn, with the First Responder of the Year, and the Young Professional of the Year was given to South Fulton Police Chief Mitchell Maynard.