Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the B-17 crash near Palmersville that killed seven airmen during World War II.

The plane carrying 10 personnel had left the Dyersburg Army Airbase in route to Gulfport, Mississippi to form a squadron with 10 other planes for combat in Germany.

The weather on September 5, 1943 was cloudy and stormy, and the flight crew thought they were following the Mississippi River, but were, instead, following the Obion River.

In an effort to get the plane above the storm clouds, the plane’s engines exploded at 22,000 feet.

Three survived, but seven crewmen were lost when the plane crashed in an area just north of Highway 190 in Palmersville.

The monument honoring the B-17 flight crew will be dedicated Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the crash site north on East New Hope Church Road in Palmersville.

The memorial monument is a project spearheaded by the American Legion Riders.

