Tennessee’s latest monument for World War II servicemen sits in a remote spot next to a Weakley County farm field.

About 50 people attended the monument’s dedication ceremony Saturday.

The new monument honors the 10 crewmen of a B-17 bomber that crashed between Palmersville and Latham 75 year ago on September 5, 1943. Seven of the 10 perished in the crash.

Saturday’s dedication ceremony featured remarks from Retired Lieutenant Colonel Gene Nagler, a US Army World War II veteran, and American Legion State Adjutant Dean Tuttle.

There were also eyewitness accounts of the crash from Joe Means, who was eight-years-old when he saw the plane fall to the ground, and Hugh Brann, who was 12-years-old when he heard the plane’s engines explode in the sky.

The ceremony closed with a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The B-17 monument is located at 3675 East New Hope Church Road in Palmersville.

