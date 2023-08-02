Back-to-back OVC champion UT Martin Football squad opens fall camp

With the season opener just a month away, the UT Martin football team begins its quest for a third consecutive conference championship with the opening of preseason camp on Thursday, August 3.

Fresh off earning the program’s first back-to-back OVC championship in 2022, the Skyhawks report to campus on Wednesday and will strap on their helmets for 21 preseason practices leading up to game-week preparations for the season opener against Georgia on Saturday, September 2.

The team will conduct three intrasquad scrimmages on Friday, August 11, Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 26. All practices are open to the public.

UT Martin features an 11-game slate which includes five home games against Missouri State (Sept. 9), Houston Christian (Sept. 16), Tennessee State (Sept. 30), Charleston Southern (Oct. 21) and Southeast Missouri (Nov. 11).

Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available. For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207.

Below is a tentative preseason camp practice schedule (times are subject to change).

2023 Preseason Camp Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Players Report

Thursday, Aug. 3 – Practice #1 (6:45 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 4 – Practice #2 (3:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Practice #3 (6:45 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 6 – Practice #4 (6:45 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 7 – Practice #5 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Practice #6 (6:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Practice #7 (6:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Practice #8 (3:45 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 11 – Practice #9 (6:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #1

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Practice #10 (6:45 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 14 – Practice #11 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Practice #12 (6:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Practice #13 (6:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Practice #14 (3:40 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 18 – Practice #15 (6:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #2

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Practice #16 (6:45 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 21 – Practice #17 (6:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Practice #18 (3:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Practice #19 (3:45 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Practice #20 (3:45 p.m.) *Scrimmage #3

Sunday, Aug. 26 – Practice #21 (2:15 p.m.) *Scrimmage #3