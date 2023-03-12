Back to Back: Westview Girls Win Second Consecutive State Championship (Audio Included)

The Westview Lady Chargers (33-1) claimed the program’s second consecutive state championship and its third overall with a 56-37 victory over McMinn Central in the Class AA title game Saturday in Murfreesboro.

This year’s Westview team joins the 1996 and 2022 Lady Chargers as state champions. They become the seventh girls’ basketball team from Weakley County to win a TSSAA state title.

Paul Tinkle called the game’s final seconds on WCMT Sports.

Jada Harrison and McCall Sims tallied 17 points each to lead Westview in scoring. Harrison also recorded 10 rebounds and five assists. Mary Anna Chester added 12 points and six rebounds. Kylee Alexander had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jillian Brigance contributed three points and four rebounds. Tate Bell, Tinsley Parkins and Halle Trevathan saw action in the game.

The Lady Chargers shot 42 percent (15-of-36) from the field and hit seven 3-pointers. They were 19-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Following the game, Westview’s Jillian Brigance, Mary Anna Chester, Jada Harrison and McCall Sims were named to the Class AA All-Tournament team. Harrison was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.

Jillian Brigance also set a state tournament record for best field goal percentage. Brigance made 11 of her 12 field goal attempts in three games.

During the postgame, Paul Tinkle talked with Lady Charger players Jillian Brigance, Mary Anna Chester, Jada Harrison and McCall Sims.

Westview head coach Brian Haskins spoke on the postgame about the championship game win and his team’s season. Coach Haskins was joined by his wife Emily.

Saturday’s title match marked the final high school basketball game for Westview seniors Tate Bell, Jillian Brigance, Mary Anna Chester, Jada Harrison and Tinsley Parkins.

Earlier in the day, McKenzie and Jackson South Side girls both won state championships. McKenzie defeated Wayne County 71-54 in Class A for their second consecutive title. Jackson South Side beat Livingston Academy 62-52 in Class AAA for the program’s first state championship.