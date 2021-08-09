Back to School for Students in Union City

Students will return to classes today in the Union City School System.

Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, told Thunderbolt News he feels good about this years start.(AUDIO)

With the beginning of school also comes the return of buses making pick-ups and deliveries of students across the city.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said his officers will perform extra patrols to ensure safety for the school year.(AUDIO)

Motorists are also advised to be alert for children who walk to school each day.