Back to School in Union City Includes Dress Code, Free Supplies and Free Breakfast
Announcements effecting the upcoming school year have been made for Union City School System students.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens told Thunderbolt News that a dress code was again being implemented.(AUDIO)
Hutchens said Director Wes Kennedy is also implementing cost saving efforts for families of the students.(AUDIO)
Students in the Union City system will begin classes for the new year on August 8th.